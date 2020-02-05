Kenneth Joseph Burdzy, Sr., of Smith Mountain Lake, unexpectedly passed away on January 29, 2020.
Ken grew up in Garfield, New Jersey. After high school he attended Dale Carnegie Institute and Rutgers College. He lived in Wayne and Vernon, NJ, before retiring to Smith Mountain Lake. While in New Jersey he was active in many school and community organizations. Ken was a salesman for the Wynn Oil Company, being one of the top salesmen in the country. Afterwards he was the owner of K & K’s Car Care Products. He was also employed by the Pequannock Board of Education for a short time. Ken was awarded “Man of the year” in 1966 for saving the lives of two boys from drowning.
Ken was predeceased by his parents Joseph Burdzy and Rose Verden, and a son, Keith John Burdzy. To cherish his memory he leaves his wife of 67 years, Barbara Burdzy of Smith Mountain Lake; his sons, Kenneth Burdzy Jr., of Andover, NJ, Kevin Burdzy of Smith Mountain Lake and Glenwood, NJ; daughter Karen (Burdzy) Walter of Highland Lakes, NJ; sister Patricia Verden of Garfield, NJ; grandson Thomas Walter of Rhode Island; granddaughters Dannielle Walter of Hopelawn, NJ, Candace (Walter) Patton of Awosting, NJ, Jessica (Burdzy) Basso and Kristen Burdzy of Vernon, NJ; great-grandson Carter J. Patton; and numerous in-laws and beloved Lab, Jazzmine.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parrish, Moneta, VA, at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Market Place Drive, Rocky Mounty, VA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.