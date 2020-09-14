The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) today announced plans for a SML Drive-In Concert at Eastlake Community Church on Oct. 23. The SML Drive-In Concert, presented by Xfinity, will be headlined by Liquid Pleasure and will feature Jo Jo Stockton & SOLACUSTIX as the opening act.
Tickets will be sold in the form of a group car pass. Each car will purchase just one ticket, good for a maximum of four (4) people per car. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the opening act kicking off at 5:30 p.m. The SML Drive-In Concert is a rain-or-shine event. Advance online ticket sales are required as there will be no onsite tickets available. No refunds are available.
“We are incredibly excited to unveil our inaugural SML Drive-In Concert and enable music fans to enjoy live music safely while also supporting the lake economy. The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM,” stated Christopher Finley, executive director. “We are grateful to Eastlake Community Church for allowing us to utilize their land, as well as to our sponsors for their financial support, and the musicians who are looking forward to performing live on stage in a socially distanced environment.”
Other notable musicians Liquid Pleasure has paired with include Chuck Berry, Whitney Houston, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin. Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the Inaugural Ball for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets.
Two hundred early bird $50 car pass tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 14 online at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-drive-in-concert/ through Oct. 4 on a first-come, first-served basis. Car pass tickets then increase to $65 with a final cutoff date of Oct. 16. Attendees can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle windows and then will be escorted to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicles.
The SML Drive-In Concert will comply with current health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations to protect attendees, artists, staff, and volunteers. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure adequate social distancing. Guests may leave their cars, wearing masks, to use one of the portable bathroom locations with appropriate sanitization stations.
This is a non-alcohol event.
The SML Drive-In Concert Destination is also sponsored by Destination Bedford and Mariners Landing.
