A Bedford man has died Wednesday, April 29, in a vehicle crash. It was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Payton Ernest Jackson, 63, was driving a 1993 Chrysler Town and Country on Route 628 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still being investigated.
