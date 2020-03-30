This afternoon Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expanded restrictions on citizens of the state by mandating a stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Virginians are ordered to stay at home unless going out for essential needs such as shopping for food and personal supplies, work, medical care or fresh air exercise.
The 10-person limit during gatherings is still in effect.
Colleges and universities are to cancel all gatherings of 10 or more people and continue online education for residential and off-campus students.
When asked about travel between personal residences, Gov. Northam advised that people use their discretion in determining whether or not the travel is essential, and if not to stay home.
People who have been to a coronavirus "hot spot" are to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.
In addressing the age-related stigma surrounding the virus, the governor said that almost half of the state's conformed COVID-19 cases are among people under 50 years old.
The state is working with Army engineers to secure temporary field hospital sites.
Domestic violence services are still available. The statewide hotline to assist in domestic violence cases is 1-800-838-8238.
As of today, the Virginia Department of Health reports 1,020 positive cases of COVID-19 with 136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. So far, a total of 12,038 tests have been administered.
For updates on Virginia Department of Heath statistics and other information surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
