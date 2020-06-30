Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has reopened many Mission Services offices and retail stores throughout the 35-county, 14-city service area in Virginia, including the Moneta – Westlake location, and will hold a multi-employer virtual job fair on Tuesday, July 7.
Beginning Monday, June 29, most Goodwill retail stores returned to normal operating hours: Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Several stores, including Moneta – Westlake, are still hiring and remain at the reduced hours of Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applications are being accepted for these and other positions at Goodwill.
The Goodwill stores help fund training programs for people with disabilities and other obstacles to employment. Services include career development and job training services.
Support from shoppers and donors allows Goodwill to generate revenue to fund critical services and achieve Goodwill’s mission of helping people in our communities get back to work and gain greater independence. As operations begin to resume, the number of people seeking help getting back to work is expected to grow significantly.
Goodwill’s Virtual Services, launched in response to the pandemic, continue to provide support across the service area as well as Career Centers and satellite offices, which have begun reopening to the public.
“The decision to reopen our stores and offices was not taken lightly,” stated Bruce Phipps, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “For our stores, we took a phased, four-week opening approach, beginning with seven stores on May 26 with all traditional Goodwill stores opening by June 15. Stores opened with reduced hours, and we are confident we have the procedures in place to protect our employees and customers to return most stores to full hours on Monday, June 29. The Goodwill Outlet in Salem will also reopen on the 29th. Reopening Goodwill stores is critical to Goodwill’s ability to be of service during this time of high unemployment. Our offices and in person services are also now beginning to reopen.”
Individuals seeking help through Goodwill training and employment programs can find more information on specific office locations by visiting Goodwill’s Contact Us page at www.goodwillvalleys.com/contact.
Individuals enrolled in programs can receive services by appointment. The New Vision program at the Roanoke Jobs Campus will reopen today, July 1.
Virtual Services remain operational with a variety of services, including live classes, one-on-one coaching and virtual information sessions about Goodwill programming and much more. Visit www.goodwillvalleys.com to access.
Goodwill regularly hosts job fairs throughout its service area in Virginia as a means of connecting job seekers with employers who are hiring, but the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted conventional job fairs hosted by Goodwill.
This is a time when connecting job seekers with hiring employers is more important than ever; therefore, Goodwill’s Mission Services team has organized the first Goodwill Virtual Job Fair.
The upcoming multi-employer, virtual job fair will be an opportunity for individuals to meet with employers from across the Roanoke Valley who are hiring for a variety of different positions.
The Goodwill Multi-Employer Virtual Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
In addition to Goodwill, Roanoke Valley area employers scheduled to attend the Job Fair are: Americold, Carilion Clinic, City of Roanoke, Kroger, Readerlink, Richfield, T.J. Maxx and Waffle House.
“Hosting the Virtual Multi-Employer Job Fair is a safe and convenient opportunity to bring together local businesses with individuals who are looking for a job or to change jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Zenith Barrett, senior director of business and community engagement for Goodwill. “We know there are many job seekers who recently lost their job or may have been unemployed when the COVID-19 crisis began. There are also many area businesses currently hiring. The Virtual Job Fair will allow Goodwill to assist in making these connections.”
Registration for the Virtual Job Fair is required, and attendees must sign up by Friday, July 3. Individuals with questions may contact (540) 581-0620, Option 1.
Businesses interested in being a part of future job fairs may contact Barrett at (540) 581-0620, ext. 1266, or zbarrett@goodwillvalleys.com.
About Goodwill: In 2019, Goodwill assisted more than 38,000 individuals with barriers to success, helped 2,921 people find jobs in our community, and provided training opportunities that resulted in 2,550 credentials being earned by individuals participating in Goodwill programs. Through the end of May, Goodwill has helped over 28,755 people in 2020.
