On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a citizens information meeting to present plans to construct a roundabout as a safety improvement at the intersection of Route 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway) and Route 636 (Hardy Road) in Franklin County.
The meeting will be held at Burnt Chimney Elementary School located at 80 Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz.
The meeting is being held to provide an opportunity for citizens or organizations to give input on the project and will be held in an “open-house” format with no formal presentation given. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.
-For more information, see the Jan. 15 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
