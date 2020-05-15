A Henry County woman has been found dead in her home at the 1300 block of Wingfield.
Pamela S. Morse was discovered by her husband after he returned home at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
Henry County Sheriff's Office was the first on the scene and then reached out to the Virginia State Police to investigate the death.
On the scene, special agents from the Virginia State Police and was given details that a 2010 Jeep Compass was missing from the driveway. The vehicle was later discovered at a residence of Henry County.
The victim has been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District to establish the cause of death.
This is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.