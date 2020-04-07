Carolyn Jean (Woodworth) Reas, age 87, passed peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, in Hardy, VA. Born in Geneva, OH, July 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Herald and Elsie (Maurice) Woodworth. A graduate of Saint Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Carolyn practiced nursing several years including a year at the Alaska Native Service Hospital in Anchorage. Carolyn married Stanley Richard Reas (d.2016) of Roanoke, VA in 1957. She served as the president of the Roanoke Valley Junior Women’s Club, she led Girl Scouts, she led children's and handbell choirs at Colonial Presbyterian Church and she was active in Roanoke Valley Republican Women’s Club. In 1986 she and Stan moved to Moneta. She directed the handbell choirs at Bethlehem United Methodist, accompanied various ensembles, and sang with The Noteables. She was a member of the Moneta Garden Club and a Master Gardener with Virginia Cooperative Extension. Carolyn is survived by her son Doug Reas of Reston, VA, her daughters, Nancy Reas Brown (Steve) of Niger, West Africa, and Allison Reas Dod (Tom) of Durham, NC, and five grandchildren, Bryce Brown, Joel Brown, Daniel Dod, Benjamin Dod and Sam Dod. Memorial service to be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association of America or Blue Ridge Women’s Center (5034 Williamson Rd. NW Roanoke VA 24012) in memory of Carolyn. Condolences may be sent to 11794 Bayfield CT / Reston, VA 20194. Arrangements are by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
