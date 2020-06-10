In the shadow of a statue commemorating Confederate soldiers, a mixed race crowd of people rallied against racial injustice and called for a more equitable society.
Rocky Mount was the site of another peaceful protest last week as people assembled on the lawn of the Franklin County Courthouse. A portion of the demonstration June 3 was marked by protestors kneeling or lying on the ground, an act that memorialized the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Before the protest made its way to the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market, some participants spoke about their own interactions with the police, whether negative or positive, and their personal experiences with racism.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.