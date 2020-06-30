The Virginia Health Department (VDH) indicates Franklin County is experiencing a recent increase in the number of confirmed COVID cases. Please note as of today, VDH reports approximately 72 confirmed cases in Franklin County which is a measurable increase from previous weeks. Those visiting and living in Franklin County should continue to follow social distancing guidance and Governor Executive Orders found here.
Residents are urged to practice healthy disease prevention practices including: • Wearing a mask or face covering
• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)
• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Staying home if you are sick
• Social Distancing
• Avoiding large groups of persons at this time
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
An opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s prescription will take place in Franklin County Tuesday, June 30 during a drive-through clinic at Pigg River Community Center (2410 S Main St, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Offered jointly by the West Piedmont Heath District (WPHD), Bernard Healthcare Center and Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, the event will be open to all Franklin County residents over the age of 18 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Franklin County officials continue to actively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby offering guidance and collaboration with local / state officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, etc. For more information, visit our COVID-19 page at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/678/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
Please utilize the resources below for additional information regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Local Department of Health- https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/
Virginia Department of Health - http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Governor of Virginia - https://www.governor.virginia.gov/
Virginia 2-1-1 – www.211virginia.org
