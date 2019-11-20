The Blackwater Yacht Racing Association (BYRA) held its annual sailboat racing season awards banquet recently at the Westlake Country Club.
BYRA holds two, eight-race series that sailors compete in by racing around a marked course set up that day. The spring race series began in April and ran through June, and the fall race series was completed in September and October.
Using each boat’s finishing position in the race, a series champion for each season is crowned through an accumulated points system. An overall season champion is then crowned in each of the four fleets based on each boat’s series scores. Each fleet is comprised of boats with either a similar hull design or by similar race handicaps bases on hull and sail designs.
The Commodores Trophy Award is a perpetual award given to a member who the commodore went above and beyond to help with the season’s success. This year there were two recipients named for this honor. Jim Schaible, who has served as fleet captain for past two years, and Jim Evans, who ran race committee for multiple races during the year, were both honored for their contributions.
-For more information, see the Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.