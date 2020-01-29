SML Bassmasters holds first tournament of 2020.

Smith Montain Lake Bassmasters held its first club tournament of the year this past weekend on Saturday. Boater Stephen Highfield was the winner with five fish weighing in at 15.9 pounds. Boater Travis Lively finished in second with four fish weighing in at 9.92 pounds and Boater Lacy Burnette came in third with two fish weighing in at 6.08 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.