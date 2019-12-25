Perdue selected for pro tournament

Local fisherman David Perdue, a resident of the Smith Mountain Lake area, has been selected to compete in the Pro Bass Fishing Tournament, which will begin in January. The competition will a series of seven tournaments that will be held over six months in 2020, the first of which will be in Texas.
Perdue graduated from Franklin County High School in 1984. Upon finishing high school, he took classes with East Coast Polytechnic Institution in Norfolk and then Virginia Western in Roanoke. In 1985 he joined the military, which marked the beginning of a 20-year career in the military.
Perdue began bass fishing in the 1990s while he was serving in the navy. He joined the Great Bassmasters’ Local Club in Chesapeake.
-For more information, see the Dec. 25 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.