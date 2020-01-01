In late 2019, Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced a reduction in FLW Series entry fees to $1,700 for pros and $550 for coanglers per tournament along with an expanded FLW Series schedule for 2020. The FLW Series championship payout was increased to $200,000 for first place and an additional $10,000 bonus for the highest-finishing pro from each of the eight U.S. divisions and the International division.
“We’re ecstatic with these registration numbers as it validates our decision to return nearly $3 million in revenue to anglers through Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine and FLW Series entry fees,” commented Jim Wilburn, MLF President and CEO. “Our acquisition of FLW forced us to take a long, hard look at how to sustain and grow the sport, and we believe that business decisions like these bring long-term stability to competitive bass fishing for all anglers.”
-For more information, see the Jan. 1 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.