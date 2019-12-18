Last Wednesday at Mangos, the Smith Mountain Lake Boating Association presented two checks with money raised from the SML Poker Run earlier this year.
The first was a check for $1,500 to the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and the second was a check for $500 to the Smith Mountain Lake Sail and Power Squadron.
According to Mark Jordan, who was one of the presenters and is a planner and zoning enforcement officer for the Community Development Division of Planning, the checks are presented to entities that promote safety out on the lake.
-For more information, see the Dec. 18 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
