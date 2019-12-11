Pilsons win in Bass Cast Classic

Chad and Elliot Pilson won the 2019 Bass Cast Classic on Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday with a catch of 17.57 lbs. The Pilsons won three of the six events for the 2019 season and took home $1,580. There were 17 teams that fished in the classic, according to The BASS CAST.com website.
