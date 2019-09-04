Antique and Classic Boat Show set for Sept. 14

The 29th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show and Festival, a major gathering of antique motorboats, will take place between 10 a.m.
and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Mariners Landing Resort and Conference Center on Smith Mountain Lake.
The public is invited to this fun, family-oriented event that includes lots of beautiful antique boats in the water and on-shore displays of early boating and nautical artifacts. There will be on-water boat demonstrations, good food and a variety of craft and collectible vendors. This year’s show will again feature a Youth Judging Event for children.
A new and expanded show brochure will be handed out at the show’s entry gate. Those attending the show will be given a “People’s Choice” ballot to vote for their favorite boat.
This is the 15th year that the show is being held at Mariners Landing Resort.
-For more information, see the September 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.