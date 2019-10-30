Keith Webb was the winner of the 2019 Bass Nation of Virginia State Championship final held over the weekend at Smith Mountain Lake with a two-day total of 25.71 lbs. Webb fished both days around the State Park fishing shallow using a 1/4 ounce black buzz bait on a spinning rod with braid on the laydowns.
He caught all five fish on Sunday in the first hour and said once the sun came his bite went away. The weekend sun and a water temp of 78 degrees wreaked havoc on fishermen all weekend with only five anglers with a total catch over 20 lbs. over the two days.
Cavin Young caught the big fish of the tournament weighing 6.22 lbs. Young had the biggest bag of the tournament on Sunday catching five fish weighing 20.18 lbs. However, he only caught two fish weighing 3.15 lbs. on Saturday.
His two-day total of 23.13 lbs. moved him up the leaderboard to fourth place. Young said he caught the three biggest fish about five minutes apart on the same boat dock on the upper end of the Roanoke in the last hour and a half of the tournament on a Terminator spinner bait using a Zoom trailer.
Day One leader Jeff Lugar, who was the leader after the first day with 14.22 lbs., finished the two-day tournament with ten fish weighing 24.36 lbs. earning him second place. The top 10 anglers in the boater and non boater divisions will represent Virginia at Lake Okeechobee in Florida.
-For full results, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
