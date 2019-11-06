SML homeowners can purchase and install a light-reflective dock address sign available from the SML Rotary Club.
The sign will announce a location to friends who visit by boat, but more importantly, it will act as a homing beacon for Marine Fire and Rescue teams in an emergency.
Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Department, states: “Many times we have been out on the lake at night, searching to try to locate the dock associated with an emergency call address. In emergencies when every second wasted reduces the chances of a favorable outcome, wasting time looking for the right dock is a very frustrating experience. I can only imagine how upsetting this must be for those waiting for our help.”
-For more information, see the Nov. 6 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.