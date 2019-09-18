Multiple antique and classic boats turned out for the 29th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show and Festival at Mariners Landing Saturday. The event was hosted by Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.
According to the club’s publicity chairman George Blosser, turnout was normal at 2,500 visitors. A total of 50 boats were represented at the event.
Among the participating vessels was “Heaven on a Sunday,” a 1963 Century Sabre that Ray McDowell obtained at an auction in 2014.
“Cosmetically, it looked pretty much like this,” Ray McDowell said. “Mechanically, it didn’t turn.”
McDowell was drawn to the boat after seeing a gull-wing Coronado at another lake. While he’s always liked wooden boats, McDowell said he was drawn to the design of the Century boats. The bright orange hue that covers much of the interior of “Heaven on a Sunday” was the feature color for 1963, McDowell said.
