Water temp 72,
Stripers; alot of fish have ventured into the river arms. We dont seem to be catching numbers of fish. But what we’re catching are big fish. With that being said most fish are running shallow and easy to release these bigger fish, let’s all try to practice Catch photo Release on the bigger fish. Fishing mostly bigger live bait on planer boards and float. Big shad and big blueback herring. Focusing along the shore line of points and channel edges.
Down lake a lot of schools are still around. Fishing mostly in the lower end, finding fish in the main channel at times as well as up on the points and humps at times too. Downlines and lightlines have been the ticket. Alewives and bluebacks over shad. Use your sonar to find the fish, where they are today, good chance they wont be there tomorrow.
-For more information, see the Oct. 16 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.