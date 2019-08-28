The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Piedmont Division will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Smith Mountain Lake, Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event on Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7. Takeoff begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday and weigh in will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Parkway Marina in Huddleston.
BFL Piedmont division competitors can expect a fair day of fishing in this final regular-season tournament of the season. According to recent local reports, water temperatures are still pretty warm the majority of largemouth bass are being found in 5- to 8-feet-of-water. Main-lake points, rock piles and boat docks should all be holding fish. Expect to see plenty of crankbaits, topwater baits, drop-shot rigs and big plastic worms in the hands of tournament competitors. Earlier this season, boater Bryan Elrod of Mechanicsville, Virginia won a BFL tournament on Smith Mountain Lake targeting the shad spawn throwing topwater baits – a Zara Spook and a Rebel Pop-R. Fans should expect to see a two-day total of 10 bass nearing 31 to 34 pounds win this BFL Piedmont division finale.
The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.