Lake ranked 16th in Northeast

A survey which was released by Bassmaster Magazine last month, ranked Smith Mountain Lake at No. 16 as one of the nation’s best bass lakes in the Northeast Region.

Bassmaster divides 100 lakes into four regions including the Northeast Region, the Southeast region, the Central region and the Western Region. The magazine also releases a list for the Rank Fishery State Top 10.

The Northeast Region, which Smith Mountain Lake was in, saw the St. Lawrence River in New York ranked No. 1. The St. Lawrence River was also ranked No. 1 in the top 10 list.

Bassmaster Magazine editor James Hall explained that the process of creating the rankings takes more than two months. State fishery agencies across the U.S. are polled and rank the fisheries in their states based on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access.

Then, B.A.S.S. Nation conservation directors add to the potential lakes list based on the thousands of tournaments they hold across the country. And finally, the data from dozens of tournament organizations, as well as big bass programs from various states, are analyzed to create the ultimate list of the Top 100 lakes.

The rankings are debated by a blue-ribbon panel of fishing industry insiders. The final result of this research and debate is Bassmaster’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings published in the July/August issue of the magazine.

2019 List Of Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes

Rank Fishery State Top 10

1. St. Lawrence River, New York

2. Lake Guntersville, Alabama

3. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas

4. Clear Lake, California

5. Lake Fork, Texas

6. Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee

7. New Melones Lake, California

8. Lake St. Clair, Michigan

9. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina

10. Lake Erie, New York

Northeast

1. St. Lawrence River, New York

2. Lake St. Clair, Michigan

3. Lake Erie, New York

4. Lake Erie, Ohio

5. Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan

6. Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont

7. Bays de Noc, Michigan

8. Saginaw Bay, Michigan

9. Lake Charlevoix, Michigan

10. Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan

11. Potomac River, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland

12. Oneida Lake, New York

13. Cayuga Lake, New York

14. Presque Isle Bay, Pennsylvania

15. Upper Chesapeake Bay, Maryland

16. Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia

17. Webber Pond, Maine

18. Green River Lake, Kentucky

19. Lake Cumberland, Kentucky

20. China Lake, Maine

21. Great Pond, Maine

22. Candlewood Lake, Connecticut

23. Chautauqua Lake, New York

24. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

25. Kentucky Lake, Kentucky/Tennessee

Western

1. Clear Lake, California

2. New Melones Lake, California

3. Lake Perris, California

4. Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California

5. Diamond Valley Lake, California

6. Don Pedro Reservoir, California

7. Lake Berryessa, California

8. Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

9. Shasta Lake, California

10. Lake Havasu, Arizona/California

11. Roosevelt Lake, Arizona

12. Lower Colorado River, Arizona/California

13. Alamo Lake, Arizona

14. Potholes Reservoir, Washington

15. Lake Washington, Washington

16. Brownlee Reservoir, Idaho/Oregon

17. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Utah

18. Elephant Butte Reservoir, New Mexico

19. Lake Mohave, Nevada/Arizona

20. C.J. Strike Reservoir, Idaho

21. Siltcoos Lake, Oregon

22. Owyhee Reservoir, Oregon

23. Lake Pleasant, Arizona

24. Lake Mead, Nevada/Arizona

25. Columbia River, Oregon/Washington

Central

1. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas

2. Lake Fork, Texas

3. Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

4. Toledo Bend, Texas/Louisiana

5. Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota

6. Lake Falcon , Texas

7. Lake Conroe, Texas

8. Lake Minnentonka, Minnesota

9. Caddo Lake, Texas/Louisiana

10. Table Rock Lake, Missouri

11. Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, Texas

12. Millwood Lake, Arkansas

13. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana

14. Lake Dardanelle, Arkansas

15. Lake Ray Roberts, Texas

16. Lake Texoma, Texas/Oklahoma

17. Lake Ouachita, Arkansas

18. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

19. Lake O’ the Pines, Texas

20. Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees,Oklahoma

21. Lake Columbia, Arkansas

22. Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas

23. Lake Wanahoo, Nebraska

24. La Cygne Reservoir, Kansas

25. Newton Lake, Illinois

Southeast

1. Lake Guntersville, Alabama

2. Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee

3. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina

4. St. Johns River, Florida

5. Lake Seminole, Florida/Georgia

6. Pickwick Lake, Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee

7. Jordan Lake, North Carolina

8. Rodman Reservoir, Florida

9. Lake Murray, South Carolina

10. Falls Lake, North Carolina

11. Lake Tohopekaliga, Florida

12. Shearon Harris, North Carolina

13. Lake Eufalua, Alabama

14. Lake Istokpoga, Florida

15. Watts Bar Reservoir, Tennessee

16. Stick Marsh/Farm 13, Florida

17. Lake Wateree, South Carolina

18. Lake Okeechobee, Florida

19. Wheeler Lake, Alabama

20. Cherokee Lake, Tennessee

21. Clarks Hill Lake, Georgia/South Carolina

22. Lake Jordan, Alabama

23. Fellsmere Reservoir, Florida

24. Roanoke River, North Carolina

25. Lake Lanier, Georgia

