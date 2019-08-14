Lake ranked 16th in Northeast

A survey which was released by Bassmaster Magazine last month, ranked Smith Mountain Lake at No. 16 as one of the nation’s best bass lakes in the Northeast Region, according to a Bassmaster Magazine press release.
Bassmaster divides 100 lakes into four regions including the Northeast Region, the Southeast region, the Central region and the Western Region. The magazine also releases a list for the Rank Fishery State Top 10.
The Northeast Region, which Smith Mountain Lake was in, saw the St. Lawrence River in New York ranked No. 1. The St. Lawrence River was also ranked No. 1 in the top 10 list.
Bassmaster Magazine editor James Hall explained that the process of creating the rankings takes more than two months. State fishery agencies across the U.S. are polled and rank the fisheries in their states based on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access.
Then, B.A.S.S. Nation conservation directors add to the potential lakes list based on the thousands of tournaments they hold across the country. And finally, the data from dozens of tournament organizations, as well as big bass programs from various states, are analyzed to create the ultimate list of the Top 100 lakes.
The rankings are debated by a blue-ribbon panel of fishing industry insiders. The final result of this research and debate is Bassmaster’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings published in the July/August issue of the magazine.
2019 List Of Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes
Rank Fishery State Top 10
1. St. Lawrence River, New York
2. Lake Guntersville, Alabama
3. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
4. Clear Lake, California
5. Lake Fork, Texas
6. Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee
7. New Melones Lake, California
8. Lake St. Clair, Michigan
9. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
10. Lake Erie, New York
Northeast
1. St. Lawrence River, New York
2. Lake St. Clair, Michigan
3. Lake Erie, New York
4. Lake Erie, Ohio
5. Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan
6. Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont
7. Bays de Noc, Michigan
8. Saginaw Bay, Michigan
9. Lake Charlevoix, Michigan
10. Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan
11. Potomac River, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland
12. Oneida Lake, New York
13. Cayuga Lake, New York
14. Presque Isle Bay, Pennsylvania
15. Upper Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
16. Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia
17. Webber Pond, Maine
18. Green River Lake, Kentucky
19. Lake Cumberland, Kentucky
20. China Lake, Maine
21. Great Pond, Maine
22. Candlewood Lake, Connecticut
23. Chautauqua Lake, New York
24. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
25. Kentucky Lake, Kentucky/Tennessee
Western
1. Clear Lake, California
2. New Melones Lake, California
3. Lake Perris, California
4. Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California
5. Diamond Valley Lake, California
6. Don Pedro Reservoir, California
7. Lake Berryessa, California
8. Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
9. Shasta Lake, California
10. Lake Havasu, Arizona/California
11. Roosevelt Lake, Arizona
12. Lower Colorado River, Arizona/California
13. Alamo Lake, Arizona
14. Potholes Reservoir, Washington
15. Lake Washington, Washington
16. Brownlee Reservoir, Idaho/Oregon
17. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Utah
18. Elephant Butte Reservoir, New Mexico
19. Lake Mohave, Nevada/Arizona
20. C.J. Strike Reservoir, Idaho
21. Siltcoos Lake, Oregon
22. Owyhee Reservoir, Oregon
23. Lake Pleasant, Arizona
24. Lake Mead, Nevada/Arizona
25. Columbia River, Oregon/Washington
Central
1. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
2. Lake Fork, Texas
3. Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
4. Toledo Bend, Texas/Louisiana
5. Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota
6. Lake Falcon , Texas
7. Lake Conroe, Texas
8. Lake Minnentonka, Minnesota
9. Caddo Lake, Texas/Louisiana
10. Table Rock Lake, Missouri
11. Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, Texas
12. Millwood Lake, Arkansas
13. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana
14. Lake Dardanelle, Arkansas
15. Lake Ray Roberts, Texas
16. Lake Texoma, Texas/Oklahoma
17. Lake Ouachita, Arkansas
18. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
19. Lake O’ the Pines, Texas
20. Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees,Oklahoma
21. Lake Columbia, Arkansas
22. Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas
23. Lake Wanahoo, Nebraska
24. La Cygne Reservoir, Kansas
25. Newton Lake, Illinois
Southeast
1. Lake Guntersville, Alabama
2. Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee
3. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
4. St. Johns River, Florida
5. Lake Seminole, Florida/Georgia
6. Pickwick Lake, Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee
7. Jordan Lake, North Carolina
8. Rodman Reservoir, Florida
9. Lake Murray, South Carolina
10. Falls Lake, North Carolina
11. Lake Tohopekaliga, Florida
12. Shearon Harris, North Carolina
13. Lake Eufalua, Alabama
14. Lake Istokpoga, Florida
15. Watts Bar Reservoir, Tennessee
16. Stick Marsh/Farm 13, Florida
17. Lake Wateree, South Carolina
18. Lake Okeechobee, Florida
19. Wheeler Lake, Alabama
20. Cherokee Lake, Tennessee
21. Clarks Hill Lake, Georgia/South Carolina
22. Lake Jordan, Alabama
23. Fellsmere Reservoir, Florida
24. Roanoke River, North Carolina
25. Lake Lanier, Georgia
