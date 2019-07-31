On Friday, Smith Mountain Wake Company and Crazy Horse Marina gave children from the local Boys and Girls Club a chance to go out and have a fun day on the lake for it’s sixth annual Wake the World event.
Wake the World is a christian based organization recognized across the country, and provides an opportunity for underprivileged or at-risk kids to go out on the lake and have fun participating in various water sports and other lake-related activities.
Activities vary depending on the children. Kids can simply ride in the boats, or jump off the back if they want and go on islands out in the lake. Kids can also do water sports such as wake boarding and water skiing, tubing and surfing.
“This is a way for us to give back to the community,” SMW Company owner Ken Hayes said. “We did it the first year that I bought the business and the outpouring of the community was just phenomenal. We have all kinds of different groups that help us constantly.”
-For more information, see the July 31 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.