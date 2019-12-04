Burchetts win tournament

According to information on The BAST CAST website, there were 36 teams that fished in the Catt SML classic on Saturday and it was filled with heavy sticks. With about half of the anglers weighing in it was considered a tough, cold wet day on the lake. One team was able to break the 20 lb mark, Wayne and Mike Burchett.
