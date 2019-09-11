Roanoke’s Hawkins wins tournament

Boater Rick Hawkins of Roanoke, Virginia, brought a two-day total of 10 bass to the scale weighing 31 pounds, 10 ounces, to win the two-day T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Piedmont Division super-tournament on Smith Mountain Lake. Hawkins earned $4,682 for his efforts.
“I chose to fish the Roanoke arm the first day and the Blackwater arm the second day,” said Hawkins, who earned his first career victory in FLW competition. “However, it was the same pattern – finding baitfish that were relating to structure in that 20-foot-range and throwing crankbaits.”
Hawkins said that he used a variety of crankbaits to catch his fish throughout the weekend, Rapala DT14 and DT20s, a Strike King 6XD and a 6th Sense Cloud 9. He said he stuck mainly with shad-colored baits – lots of grays, silvers and whites.
“I landed six keeper bites each day,” Hawkins continued. “However, I did have a couple come off that would have helped me. The key was relating the baitfish to the cover at the right depth. If there were baitfish but no cover, there was no fish. If there was cover but no baitfish, there was no fish. I also made around 1000 casts each day. I just kept plugging – so many casts and only six bites a day.”
-For more information see the Sept. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.