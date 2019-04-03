The tournament had 31 boats participate with the weigh in at Captain's Quarter Marina
The First place winners were Chris Lewis and Zach Peaslee, weighing in at 17.75 lbs. for $1,050.
The second place winners were Johnny Martin and Chad Green weighing in at 17.45 lbs. for $600, they also won Big Fish at 5.25 lbs. for $300.
The third place winners were Jeff and Clay Ross weighing in at 15.55 lbs.; the fourth place winners were Randy and Austin Hicks weighing in at 15.05 lbs. and the fifth place winners were Keith Brooks and Mark Weaver weighing in at 13.45 lbs.
