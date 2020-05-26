Williams and Powell

Show from left are Michelle Vandergrift of Keller Williams Realty and Deputy Chris Powell of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

 Contributed

Keller Williams Realty, located in Westlake, donated comfort stuffed animals when Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive at situations where a child needs assistance emotionally. Keller Williams Realty also gifted other law enforcement and public safety agencies as a part of their REDDAY campaign on May 14. In addition, their agents held a food collection drive for community food pantries. “Thanks for this kind gift that will allow our deputies in handling sensitive issues on some of their calls,” the sheriff’s office stated. 

