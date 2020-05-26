Keller Williams Realty, located in Westlake, donated comfort stuffed animals when Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive at situations where a child needs assistance emotionally. Keller Williams Realty also gifted other law enforcement and public safety agencies as a part of their REDDAY campaign on May 14. In addition, their agents held a food collection drive for community food pantries. “Thanks for this kind gift that will allow our deputies in handling sensitive issues on some of their calls,” the sheriff’s office stated.
