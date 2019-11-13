Joining the U.S. Army is among the best decisions Debra Weir said she has ever made.
Veterans and community members gathered Monday morning for the annual Veterans Day celebration at the Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Park in Rocky Mount.
Larry Moore, of American Legion Post 111, and James Jordan, a Vietnam War veteran and member of Halesford United Methodist Church, introduced Weir and the program’s other guest speaker, Jimmie Hancock. A presentation of colors was conducted by the Franklin County High School Junior ROTC.
“If you look around, you’ll see some of America’s finest,” Moore said. “... When the country called, they stood up and said ‘yes’ for God and country.”
Speaking to the veterans in the crowd, Weir said she was honored to follow in the footsteps of those who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Weir completed two overseas tours, including Operation Iraqi Freedom.
According to Weir, military personnel are challenged to go the extra mile, depend on others as part of a team, and “never take for granted what we have here in America.”
Weir thanked her husband and two sons for their support and for “keeping the home fires burning.”
“I hope that God, the ultimate Commander-in-Chief, will say ‘well done, good and faithful servant’ when I hang up my boots forever,” Weir said.
-For more information, see the Nov. 13 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
