Jada Turner, Real Estate Professional and Associate Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate invites all to attend three upcoming real estate educational seminars, free to the public.
They will be held at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate’s main office at 13247 Booker T. Washington Highway, Hardy Virginia on October 19, 2020 starting at 11:00 a.m.
Choosing the wrong agent can cost valuable time and money. Attend the first seminar, entitled “Everything you need to know before hiring an agent” from 11-11:45 a.m., and learn the twelve questions you would want to ask any agent you are considering to represent you. You’ll also discover the qualities and traits of a top notch negotiator, explore agency and learn how to ensure you will receive the representation you deserve.
“Selling In Today’s Market” will start at 1:00 p.m.- where you’ll learn the following: how to maximize your homes value and sell quicker, how to make your home stand out among the competition, things to do and things to avoid when your home is on the market, and a review of Smith Mountain Lake sales, statistics and local market trends.
“Selling Luxury Real Estate” begins at 2:00 p.m. and in this 45 minute session you’ll discover a sixteen year overview of the Smith Mountain Lake market, four essential principles in marketing luxury real estate, how to target buyers in the high end market place (what works and why) and the most important elements a professional luxury agent will consider when pricing SML luxury real estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.