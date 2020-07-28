As Virginia is in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 recovery period, Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) stated that it continues to do everything possible to keep its neighbors (clients), volunteers and staff safe while providing essential services to those in need in the Smith Mountain Lake region.
Beginning Aug. 3, LCM staff will continue to monitor the temperature of everyone who enters the building, and those who are fever free will be given a mask to wear inside the facility. Steps will be taken to limit the number of people in the building. Routine hand washing will be encouraged, and all shopping carts, work surfaces, transport vehicles and service equipment will be disinfected periodically during the service day.
Also beginning Aug. 3, LCM will adopt the following safety plan to provide curbside food assistance, financial aid, clothing and New Tomorrows services:
• Food assistance will be provided by curbside drive-through delivery twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon in the LCM parking lot located at 13157 Old Moneta Road in Moneta.
• Financial aid, clothing support and New Tomorrows services will be provided by appointment weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Neighbors may call (540) 297-3214 to schedule appointments.
• Clothing support will be available without an appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a capacity limit of eight neighbors in the front lobby waiting area and six neighbors in the clothing area with a 20-minute limit for clothing shopping.
As it has since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, LCM stated that it will continue to monitor pandemic information from the state and local offices and adjust its service plan as needed to keep volunteers, staff and neighbors safe and healthy.
