In October, Major General Jeff Broadwater, whose family resides in the Smith Mountain Lake area, assumed command of the First Cavalry Division, consisting of 18,775 soldiers.
He is the son of Lt. Colonel Terry Broadwater and Colonel Debra Broadwater, both of whom are retired from the United States Army and now live in Smith Mountain Lake.
The Change of Command Ceremony took place at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 3. The formation on the parade field consisted of soldiers from all Brigades, and Artillery plus the Band and Horses of the Division. At the conclusion of the ceremony there was a helicopter fly-by and a Mounted Cavalry Charge by the horse handlers.
According to information provided by the First Cavalry Division, Jeff Broadwater was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, and raised in Radcliff Kentucky. He is a distinguished Military Graduate of the University of Kentucky and was commissioned as an army officer. His initial assignment was with the second squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany, as a scout platoon leader where he deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He later served as the squadron support platoon leader.
