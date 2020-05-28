On Wednesday, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Shingle Block Road in Bedford concerning a possible malicious wounding.
The Bedford Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a citizen that a female had stabbed a male multiple times in the woods in this area.
A description was provided by the caller, and as deputies arrived, they observed a female matching the description at the intersection of Shingle Block Road and Rock Cliff Road and were able to take her into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
The female was identified as Kathryn Hudson of 1094 Musser Court. Through investigation, it was determined that Hudson allegedly assaulted Donald Craighead, the sheriff’s office stated.
Craighead was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries to his face, neck and back. The latest report is that Craighead is in critical condition.
