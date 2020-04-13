The following roads near Smith Mountain Lake are temporarily closed due to trees blocking or flooding:

Rt. 674W (Franklin County) Doe Run Rd

Rt. 672N (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd

Rt. 659N (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd

Rt. 707E (Franklin County) Ashpone Tavern Rd

Rt. 950N (Franklin County) Dovetail Rd

Rt. 674E (Franklin County) Doe Run Rd

Rt. 707W (Franklin County) Asphone Tavern Rd

Rt. 950S (Franklin County) Dovetail Rd

Rt. 672S (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd

Rt. 659S (Franklin County) Bar Ridge Rd

Rt. 676E (Bedford County) Crosscreek Rd

Rt. 676W (Bedford County) Crosscreek Rd

Rt. 630E (Bedford County) Carters Mill Rd

Rt. 691E (Bedford County) Thaxton Mountain Rd

Rt. 619E (Bedford County)

Rt. 691W (Bedford County) Thaxton Mountain Rd

Rt. 764W (Bedford County) Reed Creek Rd

Rt. 630W (Bedford County) Carters Mill Rd

