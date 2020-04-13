The following roads near Smith Mountain Lake are temporarily closed due to trees blocking or flooding:
Rt. 674W (Franklin County) Doe Run Rd
Rt. 672N (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd
Rt. 659N (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd
Rt. 707E (Franklin County) Ashpone Tavern Rd
Rt. 950N (Franklin County) Dovetail Rd
Rt. 674E (Franklin County) Doe Run Rd
Rt. 707W (Franklin County) Asphone Tavern Rd
Rt. 950S (Franklin County) Dovetail Rd
Rt. 672S (Franklin County) Burnt Chimney Rd
Rt. 659S (Franklin County) Bar Ridge Rd
Rt. 676E (Bedford County) Crosscreek Rd
Rt. 676W (Bedford County) Crosscreek Rd
Rt. 630E (Bedford County) Carters Mill Rd
Rt. 691E (Bedford County) Thaxton Mountain Rd
Rt. 619E (Bedford County)
Rt. 691W (Bedford County) Thaxton Mountain Rd
Rt. 764W (Bedford County) Reed Creek Rd
Rt. 630W (Bedford County) Carters Mill Rd
