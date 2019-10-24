The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office emergency communications center received a 911 call at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a body that was found off the side of the road in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway in Hardy.
Deputies were on the scene investigating, and Jubal Early Highway was blocked to traffic from Timber Trail to Windridge Parkway.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no indication that the public is in any danger.
“It is very early in the investigation and the cause of death has not been determined,” a press release from the sheriff's office states. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
