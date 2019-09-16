Bedford Sheriff's Office makes arrest for stolen calves

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Aug. 12 from the Spring Lake Stock Market reporting the larceny of five calves. A suspect was identified in North Carolina following an investigation.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, deputies along with staff from Spring Lake traveled to North Carolina. The five stolen calves were identified and returned to the owner. The deputies located Eric Bullins, 40, in North Carolina, who admitted to taking the calves.
Bullins was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a fugitive warrant from Bedford County. On their return to Bedford County, deputies obtained an arrest warrant on Bullins for grand larceny.
Bullins returned to Bedford County Monday and was arrested and charged for the grand larceny of the calves. Bullins was released on a $2,000 bond.
