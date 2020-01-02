The second STEP Into Christmas Home Tour, held Saturday, Dec. 7, was considered a great success by organizers and visitors alike.
“What fun to see the insides of old beautiful homes,” commented Karen Webb on the STEP Into Christmas Facebook page after touring the six historic homes on Claibrone Avenue and High Street in Rocky Mount.
STEP Into Christmas was a fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People, (STEP) Inc., a nonprofit community action agency which offers services to low income families and people in poverty in Franklin, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Bedford counties, along with the cities of Martinsville and Danville. The agency serves more than 3,500 people each year and is funded largely by state and federal grants.
“Funds from donations and events like the home tour allow us to offer more services to more people,” said STEP Executive Director Marc Crouse. “Money received from grants have stipulations about how those funds can be used, and unfortunately not all needs fit neatly into specified categories. We’re so pleased to be able to expand our reach by holding this event in our back yard and reinvesting in our community.”
-For more information, see the Jan. 1 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
