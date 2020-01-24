Chamber names award winners for year, decade

Winners at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Appreciation Dinner included (front row, from left) Joanna Gruver, Haywood's Jewelers (Business of the Year), Sheila Silverstein, Harvester Performance Center (Tourism Advocate of the Year), (back row) W.Q. “Bill” Overton Jr., Franklin County Sheriff (Leader of the Year); and Ryan Cappellari and Bruce Shelton, Capps Home Building Center (Business of the Decade).