Chamber names award winners for year, decade

Area businesses and community advocates were honored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) at its annual dinner, which took place Jan. 16 at The Waterfront Country Club.
“We congratulate these businesses for their awards as well as the finalists in each respective category. They serve as an inspiration for us all as they are achievers, advocates and visionaries,” said Christopher Finley, SMLRCC executive director. “These companies are advancing the greater Smith Mountain Lake region in areas of community investment, economic development and more.”
-For more information, see the Jan. 22 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
