The Smith Mountain Eagle is proud to announce two writers won Virginia Press Association (VPA) Awards.
For design he did for the Smith Mountain Eagle, Peter Mason won third place in the sports pages category of the VPA Awards.
He also won third place in the government writing category for his coverage of Confederate and KKK discussions that took place last year in Bedford County.
Sherese Gore won first place in the breaking news photo category of the VPA Awards for a photo of damage caused by a tornado that hit Franklin County a year ago on April 19, 2019.
“I’m proud of the work these two have done for the Smith Mountain Eagle,” said Editor and General Manager Chad Adams. “The newspaper has been around since 1985 to serve the needs of the growing lake population, and we’re dedicated to providing great and timely content for the community, whether that be in print or online.”
Mason is from the area, having grown up in Roanoke, where he now resides.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in media studies from Radford University, then pursued a master’s degree in multimedia journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
Soon after graduating from VCU, he was hired by Womack Publishing Company in July 2016.
Womack Publishing Company owns multiple newspapers in Virginia and North Carolina, including the Smith Mountain Eagle.
“I’d like to thank Womack Publishing for the opportunity they gave me when I had just finished school,” Mason said. “Without their guidance, I wouldn’t be the media professional that I am now.”
While living in Richmond, Mason served as a reporter for three newspapers in southern Virginia.
Several months later, he moved to Danville, Virginia, and was assigned to the Chatham Star-Tribune in November 2016.
He covered local news and sports there until the beginning of 2019, when he moving back to Roanoke. He was transferred to the Smith Mountain Eagle, where he created the sports section of the newspaper and also reported on local news surrounding Smith Mountain Lake.
“I’m really glad to know my work in sports for the Eagle was recognized,” Mason said.
He commuted from Roanoke to the Smith Mountain Eagle until he left in February of this year to pursue broadcast producing work in Roanoke.
Gore serves as a freelance correspondent for the Smith Mountain Eagle and started writing for the company around January 2018.
She also is from the area, having graduated from Franklin County High School.
She earned a degree in political science at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg before attending VCU.
At VCU, she wrote for the college’s Capital News Service, focusing on legislative issues. She served under the leadership of Professor Jeff South, who has 20 years of experience as a newspaper editor and reporter.
Since the VPA Awards ceremony was unable to be held, VPA designated Thursday, April 30, as “VPA Awards Day” and officially announced the winners.
VPA has been in existence since 1881 and advocates for newspapers across the state.
