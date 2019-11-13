The Franklin County School Board discussed two areas concerning the policies of Franklin County Public Schools on Monday night at its Nov. 11 regular meeting.
One of these policies was an update on the dress code, which was tabled until next month so the board could gather more information on whether or not students in Franklin County wearing or displaying the Confederate flag could create any major disruptions in the school system.
School board member Penny Blue stated that she believed the flag being worn or displayed in schools could be a major disruption to students who find it offensive because of what it represents.
“That flag represents white supremacy and people saying that they have a right to own other people,” Blue said. “When I read that ‘clothing may not depict discriminatory,’ that to me is discriminatory.”
Blue used history as an example, explaining why the Civil War was fought, and that while some people claim it wasn’t fought over slavery, the original documents of why the Confederate states seceded from the Union was because of their rights to own slaves. She also explained how disruptions can take place in a learning environment.
“I don’t think that there has to be a physical fight to disrupt my learning environment,” Blue said. “I truly believe that flag does in fact disrupt the learning environment.”
Blue talked about some of her visits to history museums in the past, one of which was when she saw a KKK suit at one of these museums and she reflected on the fear that African Americans once felt during the Civil Rights movement.
