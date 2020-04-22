The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by “NEW” and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing.
BEDFORD COUNTY
(NEW 4-10-20) • ROUTE 766 CLOSURE - Effective at 8 a.m. on April 28, a section of Route 766 (Stoney Creek Road) will be closed to install a concrete slab span. This closure is located 0.95 mile north of Route 640 (Wheats Valley Road) and 1.15 miles south of the Dead End. The road is scheduled to be closed until 5 p.m. on April 28.
(UPDATED 2-14-20) • ROUTE 644 CLOSURE FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Route 644 (Lankford Road) is closed for a bridge replacement project over Big Otter River. This closure is located 0.01 mile east of Route 673 (Benchmark Lane) and 0.50 mile west of Route 675 (Lizard Ridge Road). A nine mile detour will be in place so drivers should expect delays in travel times and plan accordingly. The project is expected to be completed in November.
(UPDATED 2-14-19) • ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER GOOSE CREEK – Work is underway for a bridge replacement project on Route 122 (Moneta Road) over Goose Creek. As part of the project, other improvements include wider paved shoulders, road realignment, wider space between lanes, edge line rumble strips and raised centerline pavement markers, and improving the turning radius from Route 801 onto Route 122 to create better sight distance. The bridge replacement will be performed alongside the existing bridge and once the new bridge is complete, traffic will be switched to the new bridge so the old can be removed. Drivers should expect delays in the area for periodic flagging, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and possible slow rolls for placement of piers. Estimated completion is 2021.
(NEW 2-14-20) • ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BIG OTTER RIVER - Construction is underway for a bridge replacement on Route 122 over Big Otter River. The bridge is located from 0.232 mile south of the intersection at Route 640 to 0.072 mile north of the intersection at Route 640. There are no traffic restrictions at this time. The completion date is scheduled for June 2022.
(UPDATED 4-17-20) • ROUTE 621 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER IVY CREEK – Work to replace the existing bridge over Ivy Creek is under construction. There will be periodic flagging operations on Route 621 (Cottontown Road) between the intersections with Route 660 (Hawkins Mill Road) and Route 662 (Hooper Road). Flagging operations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bridge repairs are expected to be completed by May 2020.
(NEW 2-14-19) • ROUTE 666 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work is underway to replace the Elkton Farm Road Bridge over the railroad tracks near Forest. The bridge is located 0.25 mile from Route 221. Expected completion is in November.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
(NEW 4-10-20) • ROUTE 819 CLOSURE - Effective at 8 a.m. on April 22, a section of Route 819 (Buckscrape Road) is scheduled to be closed for a culvert installation. The closure is located .3 miles north of Route 40 (Old Franklin Turnpike) to .85 miles south of 662 (Old Salem School Road). The road is scheduled to be closed until 5 p.m. on April 24.
(UPDATED 3-20-20) • CALLAWAY ROAD UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Callaway Road from Grassy Hill Road to Bent Mountain Road during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.
(UPDATED 4-17-20) • ROUTE 789 CLOSURE - On April 6, at 8 a.m., a section of Route 789 (Dry Hill Road) was scheduled to be closed for a pipe replacement. This closure is located .690 mile from Route 964 (Barton Spur Road) and .405 mile from Route 637 (Griffith Hill). The road is scheduled to be closed until midnight on April 23.
(UPDATED 3-20-20) • ROUTE 775 CLOSURE - Route 775 (Iron Ridge Road) is closed to traffic as an emergency closure due to a washout. The road will remain closed until further notice.
(UPDATED 2-14-20) • ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Route 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway) will be under a flagging operation during daytime hours for a bridge replacement project over Blackwater River. The bridge is located between Route 40 and the intersection with Angle Plantation Road. Drivers can expect some delays for flagging during construction of the new bridge, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. A barrier wall will be in place. The project is expected to be completed in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.