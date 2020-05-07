One person has died and another has been injured in a house fire early today in the Snow Creek area of Franklin County.
The Franklin County Communications Center received a report of an active house fire on Lovell Lane, at approximately 1 a.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded with Fire and Rescue Units.
The house fire resulted in one death and one person being airlifted by lifeguard to a North Carolina hospital. The name of the victim was not released at this time, pending family notifications.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in a joint investigation with the Franklin County Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.
The incident is still under investigation, and no other information has been provided.
