The Town of Bedford Police Department has had two officers report positive tests for COVID 19 on June 17.
The first case was reported on June 16. The first case the officer has not worked in over one week. The second case the officer hadn’t worked in four days from when the positive test was reported.
The Bedford Police Department is working with the Virginia Department of Health, the County Emergency Management and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to protect the officers and the citizens of Bedford.
The Virginia Department of Health tested every employee of the Bedford Police Department to ensure we did not have any other cases within the staff of the Department. The Department has enhanced the cleaning procedures setting EPA approved disinfectant dispensers in the department and has other measures to be utilized.
"We are working to ensure the health of our officers is cared for as they are isolated during the time they are positive for the COVID 19," the police department stated. "Please have positive thoughts for our employees as they recover from this illness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.