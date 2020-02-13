The Franklin County School Board in its Feb. 10 regular meeting, presented a video that was put together by Franklin County High School on overcrowding in its Career and Technical Education (CTE) facilities. According to the presentation, while the career and technical education facilities at Franklin County appear to be equipped to prepare students for future career opportunities, overcrowding in classes can make it difficult for a student’s learning experience.
Currently, Franklin County High School offers 10 career clusters that can lead students into various different fields.
Franklin County collision repair instructor Tim Fisher explained that his automotive workshop is only designed for about three people, but he has about 16 students in his class.
“We don’t have enough room for everybody to work on their projects individually without tripping over other people’s materials,” Fisher said. “We only have a certain number of tools for everybody to use and hook them up.”
