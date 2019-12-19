On Thursday morning in the Bedford Circuit Court, Mike Miller was sworn in as the new sheriff for Bedford County. His term will officially begin at the beginning of January next year.
In the elections last month, Miller won 53 percent of the vote against opponents James Kirkland and Tim Hayden.
Miller is a native of Bedford County and has served in the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years. During that time he has held numerous positions, including jailer, road deputy and VICE officer.
He has served as Bedford County’s first school resource officer and worked as an administrative captain whose duties included managing the department’s budget. Most recently, he has served as the divisional supervisor, where he oversees the daily functions of multiple units in the department.
“I’m super excited,” Miller said after being sworn in. “I can’t wait for the future. We have put together a command staff and met with the deputies and now I’m just looking forward to the future ahead. I’ve met with each one of them.”
One of Miller’s visions as the new sheriff is to work with the board of supervisors to make the community safer. He also hopes for every employee of the Bedford Sheriff’s Office to be able to stay on and not have to worry about their pay.
Miller was also happy at the large number of people who filled the courtroom to see him be sworn in.
“It’s great to see the community out,” Miller said. “They’re taking time out of their lives to be a part of my life and that journey. Back in January, the lord started putting us all together and this morning, it’s all come together. We appreciate all of the support we’ve been getting from our community.”
