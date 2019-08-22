Public hearing set on roundabout

Franklin County is set to receive its first roundabout, and the public will get a chance to learn more about the project at the intersection of Burnt Chimney and Brooks Mill roads.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Burnt Chimney Elementary School to provide information about the project. According to VDOT, the meeting will be an “open-house” format with no formal presentation given. Instead, VDOT representatives will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions.
According to VDOT spokesman Jason Bond, the primary purpose of the roundabout is to improve safety and reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection.
Total available funding for the project is $3.9 million. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022.
