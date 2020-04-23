The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been in a standoff with a man at the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road since 2:45 p.m. today.
According to the sheriff’s office, they went to the residence to serve a warrant, in which the subject barricaded himself within the home in a storm cellar.
Deputies are on scene trying to talk him out of the home. Family members have also tried to coax him out of the cellar with no luck.
The sheriff’s office states that the subject has fired a few random shots inside of the cellar but not at deputies. He did not injure himself, and it is unknown why he fired those shots.
He remained in verbal communication with deputies.
Virginia State Police is assisting the sheriff's office.
For the safety of these surroundings in this incident, Bonbrook Mill Road is closed in the Riverbend area from U.S. 220 to Wirtz Road.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to detour and avoid the area due to road closure.
