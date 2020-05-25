The Franklin County Family YMCA and Franklin County Public Schools teamed up to work closely in an effort to support critical members of the workforce and provide safe child-care alternatives for their families.
Camp Hope began serving Franklin County families with children in grades K-5 on April 6 and since then, eligible students have participated in an assortment of activities and instruction.
Staff assisted all children in not just completing online assignments provided by FCPS but taking one-on-one time to make sure all lessons were fully understood.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.