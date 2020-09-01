The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s mental health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who already struggled with addiction, depression and thoughts of suicide are at a greater risk for relapse due to the stress of increased isolation and anxiety that comes with this uncontrolled virus. Therefore, Horizon is providing the community with tools to keep families safe and healthy.
Horizon Behavioral Health invites the community to join Mental Health Matters Week by picking up essential tools for health and wellness. People from Horizon’s Prevention Team will join members of each of Horizon’s Wellness Centers to pass out free tools and resources. Essentials such as medication lockboxes, journals, gunlocks, and bio dots will be available for anyone to pick up.
The events will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford County located at 1409 Ole Dominion Blvd., Bedford.
