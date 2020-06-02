The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Based on guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, access to the Booker T. Washington National Monument is as follows as of Friday, May 29:
Open: Park grounds, trails and restrooms. The main visitor parking lot is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed: Park buildings, including the visitor center and all historic buildings.
While the listed areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited. When recreating, follow state and local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, and avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.
Park staff will continue to practice social distancing and work a modified work schedule. The park is working on a phased plan for volunteers to return.
If anyone has questions regarding the process, call the park or reach out to Ranger Brittany Lane at (540) 521-4215.
